LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 48,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE:RL opened at $120.56 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $343,495.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $7,629,938.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,351 shares of company stock valued at $24,197,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.