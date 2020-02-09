LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Leidos by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $2,502,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Leidos by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,529,000 after acquiring an additional 102,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE LDOS opened at $110.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $113.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.