LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Leidos by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $2,502,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Leidos by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,529,000 after acquiring an additional 102,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE LDOS opened at $110.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $113.20.
About Leidos
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
