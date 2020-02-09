LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,209 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 246.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,229,603.85. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $825,213.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 188,638 shares of company stock valued at $17,636,404 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average of $86.35.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

