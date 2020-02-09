Loop Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Loop Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a $18.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $266.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

