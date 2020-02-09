Loop Capital Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,050.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by Loop Capital to $1,050.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued an average rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $904.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $862.61.

NYSE CMG opened at $864.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $578.61 and a 1 year high of $893.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $859.02 and its 200 day moving average is $818.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after buying an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $3,407,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,035,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

