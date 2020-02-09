Loews (L) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE L opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. Loews has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $791,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $495,719.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,315.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,932. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

