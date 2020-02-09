Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Decreased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,439,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after acquiring an additional 56,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $439.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $292.53 and a 1-year high of $441.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

