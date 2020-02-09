LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.39

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $15.56. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 5,589 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39.

In other LMP Capital and Income Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $36,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 53,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

