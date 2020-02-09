LINKA (LINKA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $134,701.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $7.11 million and $134,701.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.39 or 0.05778698 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023646 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00120676 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00039497 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003129 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

