Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $214.16 on Friday. Linde PLC has a one year low of $159.08 and a one year high of $217.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.23 and a 200 day moving average of $199.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.36.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

