Liberty Oilfield Services’ (LBRT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LBRT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of LBRT opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $877.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3,155.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,055,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,285,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 294,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 717.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 102,454 shares during the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.