Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 300 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1,256.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 314,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after buying an additional 291,269 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 103.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,801,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,649,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,460,000 after buying an additional 232,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,321,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KSU stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,071. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $175.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.