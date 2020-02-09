Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Nike by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after buying an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $75,136,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nike by 867.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,799,000 after buying an additional 662,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Nike by 1,809.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,378,000 after buying an additional 648,944 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,121,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,340. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

