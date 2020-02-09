Legacy Bridge LLC Makes New Investment in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 62,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GVAL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,855. Cambria Global Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00.

