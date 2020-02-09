Legacy Bridge LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.84. 13,171,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,848,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $202.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.