Legacy Bridge LLC Boosts Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 0.9% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

WSM traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.06. 546,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.