Legacy Bridge LLC Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Micron Technology by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 547,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,447,000 after acquiring an additional 63,288 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.88. 20,891,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,850,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.