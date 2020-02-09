Legacy Bridge LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after buying an additional 224,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 930,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,514,000 after buying an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,077,000 after buying an additional 31,618 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.76.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.37. 3,810,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

