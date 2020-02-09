Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 117.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,623 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,280,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $88,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra downgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

