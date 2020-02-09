LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Neutral

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Zogenix has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,775,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

