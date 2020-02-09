Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,288,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,980 shares during the period. Kroger makes up 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.41% of Kroger worth $303,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Kroger by 35.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

KR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,952,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,076. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

