Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Korea Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:KEP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. 66,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,615. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter worth $251,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1,110.6% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 48.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 131.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 118.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

