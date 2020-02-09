Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.63.
KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $43.80. 2,844,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,566. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $75.91. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
