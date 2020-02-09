KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,829,887,000 after buying an additional 509,082 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,207,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,045,682,000 after buying an additional 293,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $914,271,000 after buying an additional 1,809,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

