Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by MHI Funds LLC

MHI Funds LLC cut its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty makes up approximately 2.0% of MHI Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 174.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE:KIM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.62. 4,201,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,960. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.