Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KMT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised Kennametal from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.32. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.