Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.43. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

KMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 61.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 30.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $42.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

