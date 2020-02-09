KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. KEMET’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE KEM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.64. KEMET has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.

Get KEMET alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.