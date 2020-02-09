Kava (KAVA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.10 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00011648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $11.75 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.67 or 0.03431286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00227294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00033328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00130687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Kava Token Profile