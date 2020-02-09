Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) Receives GBX 797.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 797.43 ($10.49).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 901 ($11.85) price objective on shares of Just Eat and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

JE stock remained flat at $GBX 861 ($11.33) during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 148.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. Just Eat has a one year low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a one year high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 859.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 755.98.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

