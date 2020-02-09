JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Target Price to $17.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MYGN. Barclays dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

MYGN stock traded down $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 9,406,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,279. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth $52,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 583.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

