JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Target Price to $17.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.12% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MYGN. Barclays dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.
MYGN stock traded down $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 9,406,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,279. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.99.
In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth $52,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 583.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
