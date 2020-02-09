JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 1,510

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 31.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halma to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,871.36 ($24.62).

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 2,215 ($29.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,010.70. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of 46.63.

In other news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total transaction of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

