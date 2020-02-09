JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 1,510

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 31.83% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halma to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,871.36 ($24.62).
Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 2,215 ($29.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,010.70. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of 46.63.
Halma Company Profile
Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.
