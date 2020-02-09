JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €156.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Safran and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($196.51) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €149.09 ($173.36).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €150.25 ($174.71) on Wednesday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($107.40). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €139.46.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.