Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.5% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 97,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.89 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

