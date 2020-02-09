Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) to Buy

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOD. ValuEngine raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

