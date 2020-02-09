Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) to Buy

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOD. ValuEngine raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.
Vodafone Group stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44.
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
