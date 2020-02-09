Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,866,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 570.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 982,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 836,063 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,656,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after buying an additional 714,899 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 797,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 649,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

