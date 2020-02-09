Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 235 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SXT opened at $60.83 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

