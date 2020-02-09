Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 177,035 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 654,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 86.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 214,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $10,620,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.72 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.