Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day moving average is $114.81. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $125.80.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

