Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Avid Bioservices worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 804,833 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 87,955 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. First Analysis raised shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

