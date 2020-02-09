Jackson Wealth Management LLC Takes $5 Million Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Arista Networks by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $295.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.12.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,846.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,646 shares of company stock worth $10,202,831 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $231.77. 470,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $173.31 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.11 and its 200-day moving average is $222.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

