Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 536 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.91. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $158.48 and a one year high of $195.62.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

