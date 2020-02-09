Jackson Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.61 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 171,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.4% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,692,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 668,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after purchasing an additional 582,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cfra raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,107,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,159,336. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.