Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 265.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.46. 1,473,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,357. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $128.80 and a one year high of $185.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 125.05%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

