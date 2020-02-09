Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.71. 2,578,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,393. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $169.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

