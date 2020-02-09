Jackson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.67. The stock had a trading volume of 989,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $201.50 and a one year high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

