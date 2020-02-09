Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.29. 560,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,248. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.22 and a fifty-two week high of $166.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.