J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,754,000 after acquiring an additional 255,302 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 835.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,699,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,675 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 108.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 328,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.23. 514,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

