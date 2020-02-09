J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.94.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.52. 768,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,622. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.73.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.