Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of ITRN opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $535.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 27.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

